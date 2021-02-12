Teni the Entertainer features Davido in new single ‘For You’

Kindly Share This Story:

Award-winning Nigerian talent TENI THE ENTERTAINER has joined forces with Afrobeats star, Davido on a new single; an emotion-tinged slice of Afrobeats titled ‘For You’; which sees Teni and Davido trade pitch-perfect vocals amongst poignant acoustic production.

Aptly reflected in the similarly touching official video where we see Teni stuck behind bars before her best friend, Davido breaks her out – but not without consequences; this track features on her debut album ‘WONDALAND’ set to be released in a few weeks, which was crafted over two years ago across six cities – London, New York, Orlando, Ondo, Lagos and Abuja; and boasts of an LP as a labour of love and a rollercoaster of emotions from start to finish.

According to the African superstar, “For You is a record I made to celebrate the essence of love, sacrifice, and the reaffirmation to always be there for that special someone who means the world to you. I have always wanted to make a record like this with Davido especially because of my admiration for him as an artist, father, and someone with a big heart.”

For one of the biggest and most influential artists in Africa, Davido says “this is a special record and as a father to three beautiful kids, I know how much they mean to me and how I am ready to give them everything good the world has to offer.

”TENI THE ENTERTAINER whose real name Teniola Apata, is an award-winning Nigerian songwriter, singer, performer, actress, and social media sensation. Influenced by everyone from King Wasiu Ayinde and King Sunny right through to Dolly Parton, she is known for mixing an array of genres into her music, including Afrobeats, pop, R&B, and more.

Born in Atlanta, Georgia in the United States, Afropop megastar, Davido has amassed hundreds of millions of streams across his back catalog, his single ‘Fall’ became the longest-charting Nigerian pop song in Billboard history and he was even cited as one of the Top 100 most influential Africans by New African magazine. More recently he dropped his fourth studio album A Better Time.

