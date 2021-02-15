Sil Estate denies bribery allegation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

The management of Sil Estate has debunked allegation that it offered a ten million naira bribe to the FCT Development Control to allow for the rebuilding of a structure earlier demolished.

Reacting to the report, the Chairman of the estate development firm, Alhaji Dalhatu Sheriff, described such allegations as entirely false and without merit, saying there was no interaction or transaction whatsoever between himself and the authorities of the Development Control.

Dalhatu said the firm has not offered any financial incentives to any member of staff of the FCT Development Control nor has it offered any grant to any other organisations in connection with the same.

He explained that in the FCT, the firm’s focus is on improving the quality of life for the Nigerian people, and that they are working closely with many partners in achieving that goal.

According to him, “The Sil Estate Development Firm has recently been made aware of an allegation circulating in certain elements of the media that the firm was involved in a payment purportedly made to the FCT Development Control.

READ ALSO:

“The firm adheres to strict ethical and legal guidelines across all areas of its operations. What drives the firm’s work is the simple and compelling belief that everyone deserves a decent and affordable place to live.”

He further explained, “One authority of the FCTA that is crucial to the effective functioning of Abuja is the Abuja Municipal Management Council (AMMC). The AMMC operates through several departments, about the most important of which is the Department of Development Control, the department that controls and regulates land use and building.

“This department is saddled with the task of managing the development and the building of houses and other structures in the Abuja metropolis. No individual or institution is expected to build a structure in Abuja without the prior permission or authorization of the Department of Development Control.

“This department is headed by Mukhtar Galadima, a highly principled personality, under whose watch could things of such never happen.

However, the authorities of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Department of Development Control has also denied media reports.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: