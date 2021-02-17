Rochas Okorocha celebrates Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin @50

Kindly Share This Story:

Pledges 50 scholarship to Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Foundation.

Says giving is the only way to better the society

By Chris Vic Churchill;

The former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Owelle Okorocha has congratulated Warri philanthropic Prophet, Snr Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin as he marks his 50 years birthday, pledges 50 scholarship to Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Foundation.

The Senator representing Imo West in the National Assembly describes Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin as the people’s servant, trailblazer, philanthropist and Christ like.

Speaking with newsmen, Senator Rochas Okorocha said giving is the only way society can get better and giving has never made him small.

According to Senator Rochas, “churches that do not give do not grow and do not prosper, giving is the only way that your ministry can grow and prosper. The prophet is very happy with the way you are giving back to society. I hereby partner with MercyTV with 50 scholarships to Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Foundation.”

Senator Rochas Okorocha advised Prophet Fufeyin not to be distracted by blackmailers for giving to people because “when you give people will say a lot of negative things about you but don’t be distracted about the negative things the people are saying about you just focus on your giving because giving makes your ministry to grow day by day also gives unending grace and blessings. Your love for humanity can not be overemphasized. Continue giving Prophet Sir just as the Bible stated in Luke 6:38”

Also speaking to newsmen the General Overseer of Liberation Ministry, Prophet Dr Chris Okafor appreciated Snr Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin for his philanthropic gesture to humanity.

Dignitaries who attended the event include Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, Former Governor of Imo State, Senator Owelle Rochas Okorocha, Sen. James Manager Ebiwou, General Overseer of Liberation Ministry, Prophet Dr Chris Okafor, Senator James Manager Ebiwou representing Delta South Senatorial District, Hon. Asupa F, member Delta State House of Assembly. Hon Ekpotuayerin Pullah, member representing Delta State House of Assembly, Hon Amgbaduba, Commissioner of Technology, Delta State; HRH King Joseph Timiya of Ogulagha Kingdom in Burutu LGA Delta State, former Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Peremobowei Ebebi.

Other dignitaries include Patience Ozokwor (Mama G), Ime Bishop (Okon Lagos), Chinwe Owoh, Comedian Gordons, Akproko, Apkororo, traditional rulers, clergymen from different parts of the world.

