Restructuring: Nigeria is a failed State – Edwin Clark

Kindly Share This Story:

…Says 1999 constitution a scam

…We want restructuring through federalism

By Fortune Eromosele

FORMER Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark has addressed Nigeria as a failed state, stating that the 1999 constitution Nigeria is currently operating is a scam.

The erstwhile Commissioner disclosed this during a National Restructure Actualisation Summit, RAS in Abuja. According to Clark, the people of Niger Delta have suffered most under a project he termed ‘Nigeria’.

He said that the south-south are the breadwinners of Nigeria, stressing that “nobody can dispute that fact. But we do not control our resources. What we people of Niger Delta want is pure restructuring through federalism.

READ ALSO:

“A situation were we can control our resources and pay tax to the center, other regions have enjoyed this before. So we have suffered the most in Nigeria, we are not saying we should have everything that belongs to us, but we the people of Niger Delta believe in restructuring through federalism.

“Nigeria is a failed state, failed state in the sense that nothing works anymore. Bring the best expert to come and manage Nigeria under the 1999 constitution it will not yield any result because the 1999 constitution is a scam.

“The last constitution we had in this country was the 1963 constitution, the 1999 constitution was dictated by the military and handed down to Nigeria and that is why nothing works. Some people who run Nigeria were beneficiaries of the 1963 constitution, beneficiaries of true federalism.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: