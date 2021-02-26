Vanguard Logo

Police deny attempted arrest of Igboho

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State Police Command has denied the reports that policemen attempted to arrest the popular Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, fondly called Sunday Igboho, in Ibadan, the state capital.

The Police Public Relations Officer, CPS Olugbenga Fadeyi, told newsmen in a terse statement he issued on Friday night, entitled: ‘Re-Arrest of Sunday Adeniyi Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho.’

Fadeyi simply said: “Oyo State Police did not attempt to arrest him.”

