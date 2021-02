Kindly Share This Story:

Some people, on Monday night, set ablaze the house of Seriki Fulani in Eggua, Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State, Alhaji Adamu Oloru, killing one person and scores of cows.

Read the story HERE.

READ ALSO:

Below are images from the arson, which also affected Kara Market:

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: