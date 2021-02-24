PDP’ll overcome its obstacles — Oyinlola

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The Southwest Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reconciliation committee, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola has disclosed that the party would navigate its present crisis successfully and return it to the glorious path.

Oyinlola while speaking with newsmen after meeting with members of the party in the state at Ideal Nest Hotel, Osogbo said though the task is difficult but expresses optimism at bringing all the warring factions together and reach a compromise.

He added that the committee would prioritise the party’s constitution in reaching compromise in order for it to emerge stringer ahead of forthcoming elections in Ekiti and Osun states, as well as the general election in 2023.

“The motive behind this meeting is to brainstorm about the situations in our party and to take note of the differences that may occur or exist within the party and to look at the possibility of thrashing out the differences for the oneness of our party.

“It is the united party that can be able to achieve success and that why we have decided this committee put up by southwest stakeholders mandated us to go round the southwest states and takes stock of the situation as it affects our party in those state.

“We still have one state and that is Ekiti state, after we have gone to Ekiti state, we will give our reports to those who sent us and find a way to bring everyone to the table”, he said.

Meanwhile, the embattled party Chairman in the state, Soji Adagunodo also stressed the need for all aggrieved members to sheath their swords in the collective interest of the party and the general public of the state.

He added that there is no sacrifice too big for the sake of the party, adding that the ongoing reconciliation process will bring the factions to a roundtable discussion.

Vanguard News Nigeria

