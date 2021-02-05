PDP condoles Ekweremadu over brother’s death

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Friday commiserated with former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, over the death of his elder brother, Chief Matthias Ekweremadu.

The party also condoled with Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state over the death of Chief Ekweremadu, who died while in active service as commissioner for transport.

In a statement issued by spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP described the late Ekweremadu as “a patriotic Nigerian, an excellent administrator and a loyal party man, who made innumerable contributions towards the development of our dear nation, Nigeria and Enugu state in particular; as local government chairman, member of Enugu state House of Assembly and commissioner in the state.

“Our party condoles with Senator Ike Ekweremadu, the entire Ekweremadu family, the government and people of Enugu state as well as the PDP fold in the state for this huge loss.

“The PDP notes that the memory of Chief Matthias Ekweremadu will remain evergreen in our hearts while praying God to grant eternal rest to the faithful departed and fortitude to the bereaved to bear this irreparable loss,” the statement read in part

Vanguard News Nigeria

