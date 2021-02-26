Okowa’s aide, Emakpo calls for peace

Kindly Share This Story:

The Special Assistant on Peace Building and Conflict Resolution to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Hon Martin Emakpo on Thursday has called on youths in Sapele to maintain mutual peace in the face of ongoing suspected cult clashes in the town.

Emakpor stated this in Sapele, while briefing journalists on the outcome of their virtual meeting.

The Special Adviser who condemned in strong terms the killing of the governor’s aide on youth development, Okiemute Sowho, and others, said “the youths will only be the biggest losers in all if we keep killing each other. We should learn to ensure peace and let love reign, I am appealing for us all to ensure peace among us”

He observed that the Governor and everyone is working round the clock to bring those behind the dastardly act to book insisting Sapele will be great again.

“We appeal to the youths to shed their swords and embrace peace because the Leaders are working round to make Sapele safe again .”

Emakpor also beckoned on Sapele youths to vote en masse for the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the forthcoming local government elections, adding that a vote for the party is a guarantee for more development from the Governor.

