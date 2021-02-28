NPA to mete out sanctions to erring truckers – Amaechi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has charged the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, to punish truckers who fail to comply with government’s directives when the rail end of the Apapa Port spur line is completed.

The Minister, who gave this charge during the inspection of the Lagos-Ibadan rail line project over the weekend, added that President, Muhammadu Buhari, has issued a directive on tonnage of cargo that should be allowed on roads, saying the directive will be complied with.

According to him, the directive has not been implemented as there are no viable alternatives yet to the current situation.

A statement signed by Eric Ojiekwe, Director Press and Public Affairs Federal Ministry of Transportation, said the Minister took the train to the completed southward 8.72 km of the of the Apapa Port Spur Line end of the Lagos-Ibadan rail line, where he expressed displeasure at the outrageous number of trucks parked on the rail tracks, making work difficult to complete.

READ ALSO:

Amaechi therefore directed the Management NPA to ensure that the trucks are moved out, adding that only registered trucks conveying goods imported or to be exported will be allowed into the ports.

He was accompanied on the inspection exercise by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, the Managing Director, Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, Engr. Freeborn Fidet Okhiria, the Board Chairman, NRC, Alhaji Ibrahim Alhassan and management staff of the Ministry.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: