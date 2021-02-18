Vanguard Logo

NOUN cancels examination by semester

By Joseph Erunke

THE National Open University of Nigeria,NOUN, has cancelled the recently approved restructuring of examinations by semester.

Announcing the cancellation order, Registrar of NOUN, Mr. Felix Edoka, informed all staff and students of the university in a memo that the decision was arrived at during the 87th meeting of the University Management Committee held in Abuja on Wednesday, 17th February 2021.

The meeting, which was chaired by the new Vice-Chancellor, Professor Femi Peters, discussed a number of issues, including the conduct of university examinations.

According to Mr. Edoka, the new policy on the conduct of the university examinations which restricted its process to semester by semester has been cancelled with immediate effect.

He announced that the university’s examination process has now been reverted to the former method where students will be examined in all courses during examinations, adding that student admission and registration will now be a continuous process in keeping with the university’s policy of flexibility and accessibility.

The registrar assured that management is desirous of tackling to the barest minimum all identified challenges facing the conduct of the university examinations, admissions and registration.

He appealed for calm, patience and understanding of all stakeholders in the business of moving the university forward.

