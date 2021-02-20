Nino Dray joins Slim Cartel Music

Kindly Share This Story:

teams up with Peruzzi in new single

By Juliet Ebirim

In a move to further his music career, fast-rising music sensation, Idoko Babangida Peter a.k.a Nino Dray has penned a contract sealing a recording and promotional deal with Slim Cartel Music Worldwide.

Disclosing this during a media briefing at their Headquarters in Lekki, Lagos; the Chief Executive Officer of Slim Cartel Music, Mr. Festus Agbongiarhuoyi, a Statistician based in the United Arab Emirate (UAE), revealed that the signed deal is expected to last for an initial term of three (3) years after which further negotiations can be made

He stated that Nino Dray is a versatile artiste full of promises and that the company is ready to support him to any length in his career. “After due assessment by our team of professionals, we came to the conclusion that Nino is a bankable artiste and with Nigeria being the biggest hub of entertainment in Africa, we are certain any amount spent on his career is money well spent,” Agbongiarhuoyi noted.

In commemoration of the deal and in the spirit of love this February, Nino Dray has released a single featuring DMW star, Tobechukwu Okoh a.k.a Peruzzi, titled “Let Go” which is currently enjoy airplay on various radio and television channels across Africa as well as other streaming platforms.

Nino Dray is a graduate of Economics who hails from Benue state but was born in Adamawa in 1996. He fell in love with music has been a member of the choir at a very young age. While growing up, he spent most of his holidays with Late legendary producer, OJB Jezreel with whom he learnt the rudiments of music. His debut track ‘Something’ features the rave of the moment, Bella Shmurda.

