NIMASA, MWUN, NJIC begin negotiations of dockworkers pay increase

By Godwin Oritse

THE Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, National Joint Industrial Council, NJIC, alongside other stakeholders in the maritime labour industry have commenced negotiations of the increment of dockworkers’ wages and entitlements.

Vanguard Maritime Report learnt that series of meetings have been held before as the negotiation on the issue was still ongoing at the time of filling this report.

Confirming the development, Comrade Abdullahi Eroje, said that the negotiation is ongoing adding that most of the stakeholders that were supposed to meet travelled abroad and that as soon as they are back, the negotiations will continue.

Eroje also said that the moment all the parties involved in the negotiation are around another meeting will be called.

Similarly, President of the National Association of Stevedoring Companies, NASC, Comrade Bolaji Sunmola, said the increment is the normal biennial exercise.

Sunmola also confirmed that the negotiation was still ongoing adding that figures for increment have been proposed and tendered by all parties involved.

He noted that the negotiation is dragging, a development he also said is not pleasant to members of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria.

He said: “It’s the normal NJIC biennial negotiations, negotiation is still ongoing nothing has been agreed yet, proposal have been tendered by all parties which include the workers, unions and government that is midwifeing the process on the side of the Nigerian Ports Authority and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA.

“The proposals have been submitted and are being looked into, though the negotiation is dragging which the Union do not like.”

Sunmola also disclosed that the negotiation should be concluded in the next one or two weeks adding that a meeting must be held this week as about four or five meetings have held over the matter.

The stevedore also disclosed that the issue between stevedoring companies and International Oil Companies will also be resolved at the meeting after that of dock workers.

He added that whatever is agreed between OICs and stevedoring companies and government will now become part of the NJIC’s laws.

