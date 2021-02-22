Nigerians suffering because of APC — PDP chieftain, Opuofoni

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chancel Sunday, BOMADI

Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bomadi local government area, Delta state, Prince Opuofoni, has berated the leadership style of the All Progressives Congress, APC, saying that Nigeria’s economic woes were a result of the party’s ineptitude.

Opuofoni stated this Monday at Bomadi, during the inaugural ceremony of the PDP Local Government Campaign Committee for the March 6 Local Government Election in the state.

He tasked Nigerians to vote out the APC at the centre, stressing “they are causing hunger and starvation in the country”.

Also read:

He said: “Nigeria is suffering because APC is at the centre; the leadership of APC are causing hunger and starvation in the country.

“Don’t give them even one vote both at the local government election and during the 2023 general elections”, he said.

Handing over party flags to party candidates, chairman of PDP, Delta South Senatorial District, Chief Julius Takeme, noted that victory was sure for the party to come March 6.

However, the composition of the 40-man campaign committee includes a two times commissioner of the state, Barr David Ekereokosu as Director-general, Hon. Pius Labo as secretary, Hon. Franklin Edonkumoh, Hon. P.C. Embelegha among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: