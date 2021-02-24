Myetti Allah asks Gov Makinde to expedite action on members’ compensation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

THE Chairman of Myetti Allah in Oyo State, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar Jiji has distanced himself from a report that Fulani herders demanded damages of N475 billion from Governor Seyi Makinde for the losses they incurred during the recent crisis at Shasha market in Akinyele Local Government area of the state.

The leader of the herders in the state who spoke with Vanguard in a telephone interview said, he did not know anything about the money allegedly demanded but was quick to ask Governor Seyi Makinde to expedite action on the compensation he promised the herders who lost 27 cows in another crisis at Alafara/Ologuneru/Apata axis where some bandits shot the cows and wounded the herder who is still in the hospital.

Alhaji Jiji said, “I don’t know anything about that demand but I want to plead Governor Makinde who has been of tremendous help to us to please see to the compensation he promised my people who lost their cows during the recent attack at Ido Local Government area.”

“When that incident happened, the attackers shot 27 cows and also wounded the herder who is now in the hospital. Those who lost their cows have come to me that I should plead with Governor Seyi Makinde to help us as he had promised”.

“My people had a meeting yesterday and they promised that they wanted to live in peace with everyone and that any move that will lead to peace, they will support it. We thank Governor Makinde who is like a father to us. He is a man of peace and he has demonstrated this.”

“Fulani and Yoruba have been living together as brothers. We want this peaceful relationship to continue. We will abide by what Governor Makinde says because he is a father to us”.

Meanwhile, buying and selling have begun, though at a slow manner, at Shasha market.

While owners of shops and stalls burnt during the mayhem have begun to put things in proper shape.

In a related development, the kidnappers who stormed a poultry farm at Oke Odan in Apete where they kidnapped a 24 year old son of the owner of the farm have demanded N100m ransom.

Vanguard gathered that the abductors used the phone of their victim to call his father to look for the ransom.

Vanguard News Nigeria

