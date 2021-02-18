Kwara loses N27.6m property to bush burning

Kindly Share This Story:

Kwara State lost about N27.6 million property to indiscriminate bush burning across its 16 local government areas, from January till date.

The Director of Kwara Fire Service, Mr John Falade, made the disclosure on Thursday in llorin during an interview with the News Agency’ of Nigeria NAN.

According to Falade, most of the bush burning occurred in rural communities where residents especially hunters indiscriminately set fire on bushes during the dry season.

He said that the property lost to bush burning included buildings, household utensils, electronic gadgets and other assorted materials.

He said that the loss was incurred from 30 incidents of bush burning attended to in various parts of the state during the period.

The director, however, said that the service was able to save items worth N94.9 million from the 30 incidents.

Falade told NAN that no casualty was recorded from the incidents.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the service to sustaining its enlightenment programme to discourage residents of the state from embarking on bush burning.

He urged the residents, especially hunters, to desist from setting bushes on fire indiscriminately, to avert fire disasters.

