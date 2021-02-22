Breaking News
Translate

Kenya fires 174 judicial staff over misconduct

On 12:23 amIn Foreignby
Kindly Share This Story:

Poor salaries exposinKenya fires 174 judicial staff over misconductg Nigerian justices to bribe temptation ― Senate

Kenya’s Judicial Service Commission has sacked 174 court staff since 2018 over gross misconduct, a top official of the judiciary said on Monday.

Chief Registrar Anne Amadi told a judicial forum for station heads in Kisumu, western Kenya, that 30 judicial staff were dismissed three years ago, 72 two years ago and 72 last year.

She said the Judiciary is concerned about the high number of staff engaging in malpractices resulting to such dismissals.

Amadi lamented that the sacked staff have left a big gap in the Judiciary leading to strained service delivery.

READ ALSO: IGP Adamu decorates DIGs Tijani Baba, Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim & Moses Jitoboh; Urges Selfless Service to Nation

Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu urged heads of stations to ensure that ethics and discipline is maintained within the Judiciary.

“We continue to improve our systems to eliminate corrupt practices and the highest standards of integrity, transparency and accountability in the administration of justice,” she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!