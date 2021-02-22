Kenya fires 174 judicial staff over misconduct

Kindly Share This Story:

Kenya’s Judicial Service Commission has sacked 174 court staff since 2018 over gross misconduct, a top official of the judiciary said on Monday.

Chief Registrar Anne Amadi told a judicial forum for station heads in Kisumu, western Kenya, that 30 judicial staff were dismissed three years ago, 72 two years ago and 72 last year.

She said the Judiciary is concerned about the high number of staff engaging in malpractices resulting to such dismissals.

Amadi lamented that the sacked staff have left a big gap in the Judiciary leading to strained service delivery.

Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu urged heads of stations to ensure that ethics and discipline is maintained within the Judiciary.

“We continue to improve our systems to eliminate corrupt practices and the highest standards of integrity, transparency and accountability in the administration of justice,” she said.

