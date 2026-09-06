NDC insists Odey remains Cross River guber candidate, disowns Obono-Obla’s claim

Barrister Okoi Obono-Obla

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

CALABAR— The Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) has reaffirmed John Upan Odey as its governorship candidate for Cross River State in the 2027 general election, dismissing claims by Mr. Okoi Obono-Obla regarding the party’s candidate.

The party, in a statement by its State Publicity Secretary, Amawu Albert, said Obono-Obla was not a member of the NDC and therefore had no authority to speak on its behalf.

The NDC said it had concluded its internal processes and was fully prepared for the 2027 elections, with candidates for various elective positions in the state.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the NDC has candidates for the various elective positions in Cross River State and is fully prepared for the 2027 general elections.

“The party has gone through its internal processes and is confident in the quality and credibility of its candidates,” the statement said.

The party specifically reaffirmed Odey’s candidacy, saying he remained a bona fide member of the NDC and its governorship candidate in Cross River State.

“John Upan Odey is a bona fide member of the Nigerian Democratic Congress and is the party’s governorship candidate for Cross River State,” Albert said.

The party urged members of the public to disregard claims about its governorship ticket that did not emanate from its authorised representatives.

It also advised Obono-Obla to desist from presenting himself as an authority on the affairs of the party.

The NDC said it remained focused on its preparations for the 2027 elections and was determined to present what it described as a credible and competitive team in Cross River State.

Albert reiterated that Odey “remains a bona fide member and the governorship candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress in Cross River State.”