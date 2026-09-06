2027: Oyo APC vows to recover alleged funds spent on Makinde’s ambition

Gov Seyi Makinde.

By Adeola Badru

IBADAN— The Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has vowed to recover any public funds allegedly spent by Governor Seyi Makinde on his reported 2027 presidential ambition.

The party described Makinde’s reported aspiration as a political distraction and accused the governor’s administration of using state resources to promote the ambition.

Oyo APC Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, stated this in a statement issued at the weekend and made available to journalists in Ibadan.

Sadare’s comments followed Makinde’s remarks on Saturday after he was installed as the Aare Asoludero of Ibarapaland by the Eleruwa of Eruwa.

The governor had said he would be available to receive more chieftaincy titles after leaving office in May 2027, when he would be free to pursue other interests.

Reacting, Sadare said the governor had yet to provide a clear indication of his political plans beyond his tenure, but accused him of using his reported presidential ambition to generate publicity and distract attention.

He also cautioned Makinde against allegedly intimidating traditional rulers and religious leaders over their interactions with APC candidates and supporters.

“It is important for us to reiterate that Gov. Makinde does not possess the wherewithal to slug it out with President Bola Tinubu in 2027 but he (Makinde) is only out to make some noise and distract the global community,” Sadare said.

The APC spokesman alleged that pursuing the presidential ambition could have financial implications for the state if public resources were being deployed for it.

Sadare said the party would ensure that any public funds allegedly spent on the political project were recovered.

“Makinde is being monitored as he embarks on a political journey that has failed before its commencement while he would be made to cough out all the public funds he wasted on it,” he said.

He further alleged that Makinde had been promoting his ambition through campaign posters and billboards in parts of Oyo and Bauchi states, but predicted that the governor would perform poorly if he eventually contested.

Sadare also argued that President Bola Tinubu remained the APC’s preferred candidate for the 2027 presidential election, while predicting a shift in the presidency to the North after Tinubu’s possible re-election.

The APC spokesman maintained that Makinde’s reported presidential ambition lacked the political structure and strategy required to challenge Tinubu.

He, however, did not provide details of the alleged public expenditure or evidence to support the claim that state funds had been deployed to the governor’s presidential ambition.