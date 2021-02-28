Breaking News
Kebbi University closes indefinitely as student’s death sparks outrage

Kebbi State University of Science and Technology


The Management of the Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, (KSUSTA),  Aliero , has announced the  indefinitely closure of the institution over the death of  a 22 -year-old final year Biochemistry student.

Alhaji Musa Labbo, the  Registrar of the University,  announced the closure  in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, on Sunday.

“This is to inform all students of  the university that the management has directed the closure of the school indefinitely.

“Therefore, all students are hereby directed to leave the university with immediate effect”, the statement said.

Also, Malam Hussaini Adamu-Zuru, the Public Relations Officer of the University, while speaking with newsmen,  confirmed the closure of the institution, saying that students of the University had earlier gone on rampage in Aliero town, when they learnt of the death of their colleague.

He, however, explained that  the school had been closed before the students went on rampage.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)  learnt  that the deceased , identified as Sharif Sale-Kanya, who was about writing his final examination, reportedly bought a  handset in Aliero town, on Saturday and  subsequently made payment  through a transfer.

NAN further learnt that  the deceased, immediately after purchasing the handset went into the examination hall  and switched it off.

It was learnt that a few hours later,  when he switched on the handset, he realised that the money he transferred for the payment of the handset had  been reversed due to network failure.

The deceased was said to have returned to Aliero town to pay for the handset in cash.

“On getting to the place, a mob of youth descended on him, shouting barawo (thief) and he was  beaten into a coma.

“He was  rushed to the General Hospital, Aliero,  but  was confirmed dead shortly after he was admitted,” an eyewitness, who craved anonymity, said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), DSP Nafi’u Abubakar,  confirmed the incident, with a promise that the culprits would be brought to justice.

