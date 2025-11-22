Kebbi varsity shuts down indefinitely, students get one hour to vacate hostels

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The management of Abdullahi Fodio University of Science and Technology, Aliero, in Kebbi State, has ordered the immediate closure of the institution, directing all staff and students to vacate the campus without delay.

In an official memo issued by the Office of the Registrar and Secretary to Council, the university announced that the shutdown takes effect immediately. The directive affects all categories of students, including postgraduate, undergraduate, diploma, remedial and IJMB students.

The notice, signed by Registrar Maimaro Alhaji Tilli, instructed students to leave the university premises within one hour of the announcement. It further warned that the institution’s Security Division has been mandated to evacuate any student found within the hostels or other restricted areas on campus.

Students residing off campus, particularly in areas such as Gidan Rami, were also advised to vacate their residences to avoid what the memo described as “embarrassment” by university security personnel.

No official reason was provided for the sudden closure, and the university stated that the shutdown would remain in effect until further notice.

However, credible sources suggested that the directive may be connected to heightened security threats currently affecting educational institutions across northern Nigeria.