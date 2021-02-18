Insecurity: Police identify 5 flashpoints , launch operation puff adder 2

Kindly Share This Story:

…parades 28 kidnappers, others in Nasarara

Nasarawa State Police Command Thursday identified five flash prone to banditry, kidnapping cultism and other criminal activies ravaging the state to enable the command mount a aggressive operations in the state.

It would be recalled that the that have been under intensive attacks by criminals leaving residents in fear of either being killed it kidnapped.

The state Commissioner of Police in the state Mr. Bola Longe disclosed this at the launch of the Nigeria Police Force Operation Puff Adder two in Lafia the Nasarawa State capital.

According to CP Longe, the command is well equipped with personnel drawn from Mobile police, Special Forces and Counter Terrorists officers deployed to strategic locations to confront frontally all form of insecurity in the state.

“With what we are doing here today, we are well equipped, ready syhologically balance and equipped to dismounted the criminal elements in Nasarara, the police CP boasted.

According to him, the command would not allow any area in the state for the criminal to operate because the command is ready to tackle frontally and fumigate the the criminals out out of the state

He explained that the Operation Puff Adder two numbering 58 would work closely with other 503 trained Special Constables providing the police with credible information on criminal activities in their various communities to achieve the desired results.

The Commissioner who used the launch of the Operation Puff Adder two to parade 28 criminals for various crimes in Nasarawa State hinted that one Yunusa Yusuf Inusa was arrested for for his alleged involvement in the abduction and killing of the state APC Chairman, Philip Shekwo. In November last year

He said Inusa who has been on the wanted list of the command was arrested in Awe with a small bag containing a criminal charms and the sum of N450, 000 recovered.

The CP said preliminary investigation has revealed that the money recovered was the random collected before releasing a kidnapped victim from Taraba state

Also paraded, the police Commissioner said were two suspected bandits who were on their way from Nasarawa Toto Local Government Areas to procure AK 47 live ammunition in Keana.

CP Longe who appealed for cooperation from the public urged traditional rulers, opinion leaders and other stakeholders to assist the security agencies to make the state safe.

Items recovered from the suspects According to the CP, include seven firearms, 32 live ammunition, four vehicles and N1, 50, 000.

