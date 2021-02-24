Insecurity: Allow states to secure their areas— South-West Govs Forum

Kindly Share This Story:

* Devolution of police central command is inexorable

* My second term is not for relaxation— Akeredolu

* l will bring governor Obaseki back to APC

By Dayo Johnson Akure

Chairman of the South West Governors Forum, Rotimi Akeredolu has advocated that all states in the country should be allowed to secure their areas.

Akeredolu who doubled as the Ondo state governor said this during his swearing-in ceremony for the second term in office.

He took the oath of office yesterday at 1045am alongside his deputy, Hon Lucky Ayedatiwa.

All the APC governors in the South West and Edo state graced the ceremony.

They include the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu, Ogun, Prince Dapo Abiodun, Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi and Osun, Gboyega Oyetola

The Edo state governor Godwin Obaseki and former Ogun state governor lbikunle Amosu were equally in attendance.

Others include the Former Lagos governor and leader of the Progressive Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and former Osun state governor, Chief Bisi Akande, former Senate President, Ken Nnamani; former Governor of Osun State, Senator Iyiola Omisore; the Ohinoyi of Ebira land, Ado Ibrahim, ministers and National Assembly members

The second term inauguration ceremony of governor Rotimi Akeredolu and deputy Lucky Ayedatiwa was also witnessed by the chieftains of the All Progressive Congress APC across the country.

The international centre for culture and events ( The Dome ) venue of the ceremony was full to the brim.

Speaking on insecurity, Akeredolu said that ” The primary responsibility of any government is the security of lives and property of it’s citizens.

” We are of the firm belief that it is high time the police central command became devolved to the federating units for effective monitoring.

” We have been relentless in advocating for the establishment of state police. There can be o other way if we are indeed serious about securing lives and property.

“It is this incongruity which propelled the south west governors to form a Regional security Network codenamed Amotekun.

“The ultimate is to convince others to understand that devolution of authority is inexorable. Every state must be allowed to secure its space.

Akeredolu said that Amotekun in the region had done very well in their short time of existence .

“It has been able to work within the law establishing it. Its operations and successes recorded justify its establishment.

The chairman reassured the people of the region of the governors readiness to protect lives and property in the states.

” We are not paying mere lip service to this avowal. It is a priority. There cannot be prosperity in an insecured environment.

**** My second term not for relaxation

Governor Akeredolu assured the people of the state that his second term in office would not be for relaxation.

” The second term, for us, is not a time for relaxation. We are not under any illusion that it will be easy. We are, however , ready to proceed on the journey with renewed enthusiasm and vigour.

” Though we are yet to reach the set goal, we are confident that this administration is on the right path.

” We will not depart from the trodden path which has earned us affection and deep reverence for the citizenry.

” We shall continue with more vigour, to justify the trust earned by our administration.

He promised that ” we shall, God willing, continue to serve in the best interest of the people. Their welfare will be the central focus under my leadership.

Akeredolu said that his administration in the next four years pursue a totally repackaged programes christened redeemed.

“Our administration intends to focus on agriculture and youth empowerment through entrepreneurship.

” This has led us to establishment of the Ondo State Entrepreneurship Agency (ONDEA).

“We intend to revolutionise agriculture taking it beyond theory and anchoring all expectations on practicals.

**** l will bring gov Obaseki back to APC

Governor Akeredolu has promised to ensure that the Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki returned to the ruling All

Progressive Congress in no distant future.

He promised to do all in his power to bring the Edo state governor Obaseki back to APC.

According to him ” l will personally lead in bringing back my brother governor Godwin Obaseki to our fold, the ruling All Progressive Congress very soon.

Recall that Obaseki defected to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2020 election in the state followed his disqualification to contest for the governorship by the APC screening committee for the election.

He eventually won the election on the platform of the PDP.

Vanguard News Nigeria

