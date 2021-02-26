Inclusive Governance, Our Priority – Oyetola

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola has reiterated his commitment to deepening the bond between his government and the people, saying his concern is to involve stakeholders in the democratic governance of the state.

Speaking at a community engagement meeting with 127 compounds of Owo Ope Community, Osogbo, th Governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye said, the current administration is committed to the democratic structures which would ensure the yearnings and aspirations of the people are attended to in the policy formulation process.

In his words, “as we leave no stone unturned in running an inclusive and people-centred governance, we want the citizenry to be better informed and engaged about the general issues of governance, through the institution of Civic Engagement in the state.

“Through regular interface with all strata of the society via civic engagement, sense of ownership of the process and outcome of government will become better.

“The demands of the people during thank you tour and DFID Citizen Based Assessment Report which have formed the basis of decision making in the areas of education, infrastructure, health, security among other sectors, is a strong testament to our administrative inclination to deepen democratic ideals the more.

“Aside the realization of the need to restore full payment of salary as widely demanded upon assuming office, our policy direction in every sector in alignment with the requests of the good people of Osun. Even the recently approved 22 new roads across the state and the education review are offshoot of the series of demands made by the masses”, he added.

He further accentuated that the essence of Civic Engagement Office is to strengthen community engagement so as to help the government in making better decision that essentially improve the lots of masses, deepen people’s participation; reduce conflict and mutual suspicion.

In their remarks, the Owo Ope Community under the leadership of Chief Ajisola Arogundade commended Oyetola for his seamless engagement drive which has got to depth of grassroots, saying such remains the first of its kind in the history of the state.

They equally extolled the ingenuity with which Oyetola is piloting the general affairs of the state, emphasising that the governor is an hybrid of both character and intellectual excellence.

The community however, appealed to the government to help them in the provision of some basic amenities which would make life better for them.

Vanguard News Nigeria

