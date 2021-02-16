Hope PSBank begins free NIN registration nationwide

Kindly Share This Story:

Hope PSBank, a subsidiary of Unified Payment Services Limited has commenced free National Identification Number (NIN) for Nigerians including its customers in all designated enrolment centres located in its regional offices across the country and its head office in Lagos.

Hope PSBank has seven regional offices across the geopolitical zones of the country located in Kano, Adamawa, Anambra, Oyo, FCT, Lagos and Rivers State. Its head Office is also located in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Speaking at the press conference in Lagos to announce the NIN enrollment exercise, Managing Director, Hope PSBank, Mr Ayotunde Kuponiyi stated that the bank was delighted to partner with Federal Government through National Identity Management Commission on the NIN registration exercise noting that this would afford Nigerians the opportunity to register and capture their biometrics seamlessly and quickly.

“We are committed to working with the Federal Government to ensure that every citizen enrolls for NIN as this would mean an easier identification process that had been lacking”, Kuponiyi said.

He explained that Nigerians can register online through the bank’s platform and thereafter visit the nearest enrollment center to capture biometrics. He further stated that the bank has intensified effort to rapidly expand the number of enrollment centers as it is currently recruiting thousands of agents that will set up centers for enrollment all across the country.

“The process of onboarding as an agent is very simple, prospective agents can log on to our website (www.hopepsbank.com) and enroll first as an agent of Hope Payment Service Bank and then register to become an agent for NIN registration,” he added.

While commending the Federal Government through the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy for expanding and extending the registration footprints to the bank, he assured Nigerians of the bank’s readiness to make the registration easier through the platform.

Nigerians can register for NIN enrollment by filling the NIN form on Hope PSbank website (www.hopepsbank.com) or Mobile app, and then go to any of our centers for data capture by presenting just their phone numbers and means of identification. This will significantly reduce the waiting period at the capture centers.

