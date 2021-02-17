Group tasks new EFCC boss, Bawa, on anti-corruption crusade

Kindly Share This Story:

Urges Senate to confirm the nominee

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Transparency Centre Network, TCN, a civil society organisation, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari administration for the nomination of Abdulrasheed Bawa, as substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The group described Bawa’s nomination as a new beginning for the anti-graft body, adding that his records in the fight against internet fraud, money laundering and all forms of financial crimes make him the best man for the job.

“His nomination is a positive signal of good things as there will be no hiding place for treasury looters anymore,” the group said in a statement signed by its national president, Mallam Musa Abdullahi.

“He is a disciplinarian that is going to be very strict with operatives of the commission to achieve service delivery and productivity.

“Over the years, policemen assigned on duties to the commission that has been found wanting never got punished for the offences committed but only ended up going back to the police formations without being punished.

“We urge the senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to speedily confirm the nominee to enable him to commence the process of sanitization of the EFCC and return it to her enviable height of winning the fight against corruption as witnessed during the Ribadu era.

“The Senators should be compatible with the overall interest of the Nigerian people. We urged them to bear in mind that the nominee is going to provide the needed leadership to the commission that is going to usher in the real fight against corruption capable of impacting positively on the masses,” the statement read in part.

The group also advised the Nigerian people to take ownership of the fight against graft support Mr. Bawa in his mandate to chase corrupt men and women out of the Nigerian society.

Abdulrasheed Bawa holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and a Master’s in International Affairs and Diplomacy.

