Group hails Buratai’s nomination as well deserved call for service

…. urges Senate, Nigerians to disown PDP

The Coalition for Good Governance (CGG) has welcomed the nomination of immediate past Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd) and other former service chiefs as ambassadors-designate, describing it as “worthy, exemplary and timely”.

According to the group, the decision is a well-deserved call for service and step in the right direction towards galvanizing the required international collaboration to wipe out terrorism in Nigeria.

The CGG made its stance known on Monday at a press conference in Abuja.

In a statement titled “nomination of Buratai, others will deliver required international collaboration to wipe-out terrorism”, Executive Convener, Paul Aliyu said the nomination is strategic and a display of President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment towards putting an end to terrorism.

Aliyu, therefore, charged the new nominees to put the country’s interest first in their new assignment and reciprocate the confidence reposed on them by the president.

While assuring that the former service heads would be worthy ambassadors wherever they find themselves, the coalition charged them to exhibit the same zeal and commitment with which they prosecuted the war against insurgency.

The coalition, however, charged Nigerians and the Senate to disown the Peoples Democratic Party and speedily confirm the nomination.

It also called on well-meaning Nigerians to see the gains that would be accrued with the calibre of the nominees and consequently encourage them to discharge their duties to the benefit of Nigeria.

