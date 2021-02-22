Breaking News
Fireboy leads pack of winners at 14th Headies

On 10:22 amIn Entertainmentby
Fireboy appreciates fans with a meet and greet
Fireboy

By Juliet Ebirim

The 14th edition of the Headies awards held yesterday February 21, 2021 and due to COVID-19 restrictions, the show was virtual, with a huge part  of it pre-recorded.

The live event, featuring nominees held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos with electrifying performances from Chike, Fireboy, Joeboy and Laycon. Red carpet began at 5pm while the main event commenced at about 9:00pm.

Nigerian musician, Fireboy led the pack of winners with five awards including Album of The Year, while Wizkid won two awards including Artist of The Year.

Celebrities in attendance include Wizkid, 2Baba, Sound Sultan, Fireboy, Idia Aisien, AY,  iLLBliss, Bad Boy Timz, Omah Lay, Mayorkun among others.

The show which celebrates outstanding achievements in the Nigerian music industry was hosted by comedian, Bovi and media personality, Nancy Isime and saw winners in new categories; Songwriter of The Year and Best Alternative Album.

See list of winners below;

Best R&B Single

Tattoo – Fireboy DML

 

Best Recording of The Year

Brymo

 

Best Music Video of The Year

1 Milli – Davido By Director K

 

Album of the Year

Apollo – Fireboy

 

Producer of The Year

Pheelz – Billionaire by Teni

 

Best Vocal Performance (Female)

Niniola – Addicted

 

Best Vocal Performance (Male)

Praiz – Under The Sky

 

Best Street Hop Artiste

Mayorkun – Geng

 

Rookie of The Year

Bad Boy Tims – MJ

 

Best Pop Single

Nobody – DJ Neptune feat Joe Boy and Mr Eazi

 

Best Collabo

Ladipoe and Simi – Know you

 

Best Alternative song

Moelogo – I wonder

 

Best Rap Single

Falz – Bop Daddy feat. MS Banks

 

Best R&B Album

Fireboy DML – Tears, laughter and goosebumps

 

Best Alternative Album

Roots – The Cavemen

 

Next Rated

Omah -Lay

 

Viewers Choice Award

Wizkid

 

Songwriter of the Year

Simi – Duduke

 

Best Pop Album

Fireboy – Apollo

 

Lyricist on The Roll

Ilbliss Goretti – Country

 

African Artiste Recognition Award

Master KG

 

Headies Revelation

Fireboy DML

 

Best Rap Album

God’s Engineering – AQ

 

Headies Hall of Fame

 

King Sunny Ade

 

Special Recognition

 

Eedris Abdulkareem

Vanguard News Nigeria

