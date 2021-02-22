Fireboy leads pack of winners at 14th Headies

By Juliet Ebirim
The 14th edition of the Headies awards held yesterday February 21, 2021 and due to COVID-19 restrictions, the show was virtual, with a huge part of it pre-recorded.
The live event, featuring nominees held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos with electrifying performances from Chike, Fireboy, Joeboy and Laycon. Red carpet began at 5pm while the main event commenced at about 9:00pm.
Nigerian musician, Fireboy led the pack of winners with five awards including Album of The Year, while Wizkid won two awards including Artist of The Year.
Celebrities in attendance include Wizkid, 2Baba, Sound Sultan, Fireboy, Idia Aisien, AY, iLLBliss, Bad Boy Timz, Omah Lay, Mayorkun among others.
READ ALSO: Video: Fireboy appreciates fans with a meet and greet
The show which celebrates outstanding achievements in the Nigerian music industry was hosted by comedian, Bovi and media personality, Nancy Isime and saw winners in new categories; Songwriter of The Year and Best Alternative Album.
See list of winners below;
Best R&B Single
Tattoo – Fireboy DML
Best Recording of The Year
Brymo
Best Music Video of The Year
1 Milli – Davido By Director K
Album of the Year
Apollo – Fireboy
Producer of The Year
Pheelz – Billionaire by Teni
Best Vocal Performance (Female)
Niniola – Addicted
Best Vocal Performance (Male)
Praiz – Under The Sky
Best Street Hop Artiste
Mayorkun – Geng
Rookie of The Year
Bad Boy Tims – MJ
Best Pop Single
Nobody – DJ Neptune feat Joe Boy and Mr Eazi
Best Collabo
Ladipoe and Simi – Know you
Best Alternative song
Moelogo – I wonder
Best Rap Single
Falz – Bop Daddy feat. MS Banks
Best R&B Album
Fireboy DML – Tears, laughter and goosebumps
Best Alternative Album
Roots – The Cavemen
Next Rated
Omah -Lay
Viewers Choice Award
Wizkid
Songwriter of the Year
Simi – Duduke
Best Pop Album
Fireboy – Apollo
Lyricist on The Roll
Ilbliss Goretti – Country
African Artiste Recognition Award
Master KG
Headies Revelation
Fireboy DML
Best Rap Album
God’s Engineering – AQ
Headies Hall of Fame
King Sunny Ade
Special Recognition
Eedris Abdulkareem