FCTA moves to rid Abuja of miscreants, unapproved structures

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has reiterated its determination to rid Abuja of miscreants and unapproved developments to make the city habitable for all well-meaning citizens.

Mr Garba Kwamkur, the Acting Director, FCTA Department of Development Control, stated this when he led a taskforce team to demolish shanties at ’’Karu Site’’ on the outskirts of Abuja on Friday.

Kwamkur said the department got a marching order from the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, to remove all infractions and unapproved structures within the city and the road corridors.

“Right now, we are going around satellite towns, and we are starting with “Karu Site’’ and Jikwoyi.

“It is a continuous exercise; we are going even up to Abaji where we have not been going there for some time. We are ready for all the satellite towns within the territory,’’ he said.

On his part, Mr Ihkaro Attah, Head, Media and Enlightenment of the COVID-19 Protocols Enforcement Taskforce, expressed optimism that the exercise would deter those who might want to abuse the Land Use Act.

“What we did in Karu was joint effort between the Department of Development Control and the COVID-19 enforcement taskforce.

“We saw several violations of the Land Use Act, which we reported to Development Control and officials moved in with their bulldozer and removed contravening structures in the area.

“Not less than 54 shanties were removed in “Karu Site’’ alone; that tells you how bad it is here. We from the COVID-19 team enjoyed this very much as we hope that this will deter others from violating the Land Use act,’’ Attah said.

Kindly Share This Story: