Eschew bickering, rancour, unhealthy rivalry, medical practitioners advised

Kindly Share This Story:

…Two first-class students of Achievers University bag automatic employment

Dayo Johnson Akure

Medical practitioners in the country have been advised to eschew bickering, rancour and unhealthy rivalry in the interest of the service users.

The Registrar/ Chief Executive Officer, Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria, (MLSCN ) Dr Tosan Erhabor gave the advice during the induction of 65 fresh graduands of the department of Medical Laboratory Science, Achiever University, Owo, Ondo state.

Erhabor said that ” Every citizen should as a matter of right have access to the accurate and reliable medical laboratory test result.

” This would discourage medical tourism to other claimed and the depletion of our meagre resources.

” We must find homegrown solutions to our needs if we are to change the narrative of poor health indices.

” All hands must be on the deck and health professions, whatever their speciality, must learn to work together in the interest of the service users, eschewing bickering, rancour or unhealthy rivalry.

” On our part, MLSCN will continue to promote a stable, united and robust health sector that delivers on the ideals expounded by our heroes past.

He disclosed that the council as part of its contributions to the induction ceremony gave the sum of N50,000 each to the two best graduating students of the programme.

Also read:

**Two first-class students bag automatic employment

The Pro-chancellor and founder of the University, Dr Bode Ayorinde announced the automatic employment for two graduands of the institution

The two students who were of the Department of Medical Laboratory Science include Emmanuel Michael Igwe and Faith Gbemisola Ademulegun.

They emerged as the two best graduating students of the department has made first-class honours and would be employed as graduate assistants.

Ayorinde said that the institution would continue to provide the necessary infrastructure and equipment for its programmes adding that the sum of N100 million was recently expended on Nine standard laboratories for the medical laboratory science programme.

He urged the students to let integrity be their watchword and advised them not to engage in fraud

Ayorinde who thanked the federal medical centre (FMC) Owo and other partners of the institution who ensured the students are well trained said that the University would soon commence Medicine and Aviation programmes.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Sam Aje asked the new inductees to bring to bear their knowledge when they become practitioners.

Aje appreciated their parents for providing financial support to them in the last five years.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: