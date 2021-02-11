Breaking News
EndSARS: Lagos govt vows to stop planned #OccupyLekkiToll gate protest by rival groups

On 2:39 pm
#EndSARS
File photo

…Advises parents to keep their children away
…We ‘re fully prepared-CP

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has warned those planning to stage #OccupyLekkiToll gate protest on Saturday, either pro or against to shelve the plan and stay away, as every arrangement has been concluded to deal with anyone caught in the act.

Also, the state Police Command has threatened to deal decisively with any form of protest in the state as the command is ready to arrest and prosecute any violator(s).

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, gave the warning on Thursday, at a joint press briefing with Attorney- General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onibanjo and Lagos Commissioner for Police, Hakeem Odumosu, held in Alausa, Ikeja.

Details later…

Vanguard News Nigeria 

