DPR to upgrade downstream petroleum sector operations

Kindly Share This Story:

By Michael Eboh

The Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, Tuesday, disclosed that it plans to upgrade operations in the downstream petroleum industry, leveraging on its ongoing automation process.

In a statement in Abuja, Director/Chief Executive Officer of the DPR, Engineer Sarki Auwalu, stated that the upgrade would be to global standards and would be driven by its deployment of improved technology.

Auwalu, who was speaking at a virtual meeting with members of the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, MOMAN, in Abuja, noted that the DPR was currently deploying appropriate technology to enhance value for operators and investors alike in the downstream sector .

Specifically, Auwalu explained that the DPR had concluded plans to launch the Downstream Remote Monitoring Systems, DRMS, an inventory and regulatory tool designed to track product levels across retail outlets and depots using the short code: ‘*7117#’ on February 11 2021 in Abuja.

READ ALSO:

He added that the introduction of the DRMS would create value for the sector by providing access to data for efficient management of their operations.

He added that the DPR had developed a framework around quality, quantity, integrity and safety, QQIS, for petroleum products in response to the current situation of price freedom in the Downstream sector.

The DPR chief executive assured that the petroleum industry regulator, as partner in progress, would continue to engage with MOMAN to ensure seamless communication and feedback on its regulatory activities.

He lauded the support of MOMAN for the gas expansion program of government and advised the association to ensure their members compliance with the gas add-on directives for their stations as they are the energy bridge of the nation.

Also speaking, Chairman of MOMAN, Mr. Tunji Oyebanji, assured the DPR of the readiness of the association to always partner with the petroleum industry regulator for the development and growth of the Downstream sector.

He applauded the technology deployment by DPR in its operations which, according to him, had enhanced its approval processes and data collection drive.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: