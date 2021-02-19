Delta Auto Crash: Toddler, three adults died, not six — FRSC Commander

Kindly Share This Story:

Says 'We have commenced an investigation'

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

THE Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Delta State Command, Mr Uchechukwu Wihioka, Friday said they have commenced an investigation into the Thursday accident which occurred by Ibusa bypass close to ADP farm on Ughelli/Asaba road, Oshimili North Local Government Area of the State.

Wihioka who spoke to the Vanguard said four persons, including a six months old baby and three adults, died as against six persons being reported in the media.

He said they were making effort contacted the fast food (names withheld), owners of the truck, adding that they want to ascertain the cause of the incident. He said the driver of the commercial bus was among the dead.

The Road Safety boss said his men were on the ground at the scene of the accident, saying those who sustained injuries were moved to the hospital by his men.

Speaking further, Wihioka said corpses of those that died were also taken to the mortuary by his officers and warned Road users against excessive speed.

