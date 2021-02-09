Data centre interconnection: AFR-IX telecom links Rack Centre for West African customers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

The global Internet Service Provider, AFR-IX, said it has linked West Africa’s carrier neutral Tier III data centre, Rack Centre, to service its West African customers, especially on data interconnection issues.

Founder and Chief Executive of AFR-IX group, Mr Norman Albi, said the company needed a top-notch carrier neutral data centre facility for its services and connectivity solutions. He said with Rack Centre deal, his company has established strong point of presence in West Africa, which will rub off positively on its West African customers.

Albi said: “Rack Centre satisfied our requirements for providing world-class Tier III certified data centre and data centre interconnection to our clients, especially in the West Africa sub-region.

“We offer an international high quality and personalised Internet and data services to corporate organisations and telecommunications companies in Africa and our extensive Pan-African Network is covered with terrestrial and submarine cables.”

He noted that the recognition which the company got in the 2020 annual list of Europe’s fastest growing companies among others have helped it build trust in markets worldwide, especially in Africa.

Also responding, Managing Director of Rack Centre, Dr Ayotunde Coker, said it was a “delight welcoming AFR-IX to the array of local and global clients hosting in Rack Centre carrier neutral data centre. We will do our utmost as we do with all our clients to deliver outstanding services for AFR-IX to serve its customers in Africa and beyond.

“Since inception in 2013 Rack Centre has maintained a 100 percent uptime and offers its customers, open access and uncapped interconnect capacities. Its non-affiliation with any telecommunications carrier or Internet Service Providers unlocks access to multiple connectivity providers- over 40 carriers, ISPs and content distribution networks to choose from,” Coker explained.

Rack Centre recently announced a 100 Million USD expansion plan, as part of the 250 Million USD that Actis, the UK based equity firm set aside for data centre investments in Africa.

Actis recently took a majority stake in Rack Centre.

According to Coker, the investment has immensely impacted and reinforced Rack Centre’s global brand and enables its rapid expansion to realise the market potential for high quality data centres in the region.

