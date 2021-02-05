CP Squad storms Ikorodu, arrests traffic robbers, cultists

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

A Police Special Squad set up by Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has stormed Ikorodu area of the state arrested five suspected traffic robbers/cultists and cleared shanties in the area.

The operation took place at about 6pm on Thursday, at Agric area.

The suspects were Tanimowo Babatunde, male, 41, Gbolahan Oladimeji, male, 25, Kabiru Atanda, male, 30 years, Ibrahim Abubakri, male, 29 years, and Wasiu Rafiu, male, 19.

The sting operation was part of the promises of the CP, at the recently concluded Ikorodu Town Hall Meeting held on Wednesday 27th January, 2021, that Ikorodu will be sanitised of illegal and criminal acts.

The special squad, that was commanded by the Assitant Commissioner of Police, Operations, comprised Rapid Response Squad (RRS) operatives, Taskforce, State Intelligence Bureau (SIB), Special Anti Crime Team, Police Mobile Force, Motor and Traffic Division and other security operatives.

Spokesperson for the command, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi said the operations were carried out simultaneously to remove the shanties, blockages and open markets on the roads in Ikorodu Division, particularly at Agric Area and some other parts of the town, that had been an eyesaw and criminal hideout, with a view to making the town free of gridlock and crimes.

The squad succeeded in clearing the blockages on the roads, illegal parks and shops, where it arrested the suspected traffic robbers and cultists.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has vowed to consistently carry out sting operations in Ikorodu Division and other parts of the state in order to have adequate protection of lives and property in Lagos State.

He appealed to the traditional rulers (Obas), Baales, Iyalojas and unions in the town to support the Police in its efforts to sanitise the town and initiate better security network for them; and be law-abiding as the command will not spear anyone or group of persons who might want to continually create problems in Ikorodu and any other part of the state according to the provisions of the law.

Vanguard News Nigeria

