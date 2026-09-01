OML 42: Nestoil targets improved oil production with $28m investment

Nestoil Group, yesterday disclosed that it has invested about $28 million in two drilling rigs as part of efforts to boost crude oil production and strengthen indigenous drilling capacity in Nigeria.

The Group, in a statement, said through its strategic business unit, Scorpio Drilling International, it recently deployed the Pathfinder 500 rig to Oil Mining Lease (OML) 42, where it completed workover operations on two producing wells without any Health, Safety and Environment, HSE, incidents.

According to the company, the operation contributed to incremental oil production from the asset and marked the first productive deployment of the Pathfinder 500 since its acquisition about eight years ago.

Chairman of Nestoil/Neconde Group, Dr. Ernest Azudialu Obiejesi, described the successful mobilisation and deployment of the Pathfinder 500 as a major milestone for the Group and Nigeria’s indigenous drilling industry.

Obiejesi explained that the decision to invest in the two rigs was driven by the need to reduce dependence on hired drilling equipment, which he said had become increasingly difficult and costly to secure in Nigeria’s operating environment.

He said that, as an asset owner in OML 42, the Group required reliable in-house drilling capacity to undertake workovers, revive mature wells and ultimately drill new wells as the field develops.

According to him, the successful deployment of the Pathfinder 500 now positions the Group to proceed with its planned in-field drilling programme in OML 42.

Obiejesi also disclosed that the refurbishment, crewing and deployment of the rig were undertaken entirely by Nigerian personnel, with the current crew comprising 100 per cent Nigerians.

He attributed the availability of skilled Nigerian drilling personnel to decades of capacity development by international oil companies operating in the country.

The Nestoil chairman said the development demonstrated that Nigeria had built sufficient technical expertise to support complex drilling operations, adding that Nigerian personnel were now providing services in other oil-producing countries.

He commended the teams at Scorpio Drilling International and others involved in the rehabilitation and operation of the Pathfinder 500 for successfully bringing the rig into productive service.

Obiejesi further said the acquisition and deployment of the two rigs had significance beyond Nestoil Group, noting that Scorpio Drilling International’s ownership of two operating rigs was a contribution to the development of indigenous drilling capacity in Nigeria.