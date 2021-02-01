COVID-19: Ondo government to stagger classes in schools

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

Disturbed by the spike in COVID-19 second wave in the country, the Ondo State government said it is working out modalities to make adjustment in teaching periods of subjects in classes, to avoid clustering and crowding.

The State Health commissioner, Dr Jibayo Adeyeye said this in Akure during a joint inspection of schools in the metropolis by the interministerial Committee on Coronavirus and the Ministry of Health.

Adeyeye said there’s need for re-organisation of subjects time table for classes and schools where students are more populated.

The Commissioner observed that spacing is a challenge in schools that are highly populated, even though students are obeying cautions.

He therefore noted that schools have been mandated to cancel assemblies or any form of congregation and reduce break periods to run between five and ten minutes, in order to safe the lives of students and teachers from the virus.

Adeyeye who commended some school authorities for prompt adherence to COVID-19 protocols observed that prevention of Coronavirus requires special efforts, as such there’s need to do the needful at all times.

The Education Commissioner, Pastor Femi Agagu lamented that people are finding it difficult to comply with various prevention guidelines highlighted by the government.

Agagu said that the Ministry will work out measures to restructure classes so that number of students in class at a time will be very minimal.

He advised schools managements to make use of unutilized spaces in their domains for lectures, while students should also serve as advocates in mitigating the spread of the virus.

Agagu poibted put that the Ministry will not relent in doing its best and imbibing in the students universally accepted guidelines against COVID-19, as regular practice among them.

The Chairman, Interministerial Committee on COVID-19, Prof. Adesegun Fatusi said that the Committee will continue to work harder to make sure schools in Ondo State remain safe.

Fatusi who lauded the school principals for enforcing COVID-19 protocols in their schools, as against what was observed last week, noted that a high level of compliance is now observed in schools.

He pointed out that the Committee will continue to work harder to make sure schools in Ondo State remain safe.

