Breaking News
Translate

COVID-19 2nd wave: Edo records 38 deaths

On 5:33 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Edo

The Edo COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr Andrew Obi, said on Friday the state had so far recorded 38 deaths since the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

Obi disclosed this during a virtual meeting of the state COVID-19 Taskforce chaired by Gov. Godwin Obaseki in Benin.

He stated that the state had in the last 24 hours recorded 33 new cases, 20 recoveries and one more death from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths in the second wave of the pandemic to 38.

READ ALSOGay not in our culture – Doguwa, Kalu react to Biden’s threat of sanction

According to him, a total of 795 active cases are currently receiving treatment at various isolation and treatment centres in the state.

“With a 90.7 per cent prevalence of community transmission across the state, the risk of transmission is further heightened and, as such,  we all must take responsibility for action to prevent its spread,” he said.

He stressed the need for  compulsory use of face masks and strict observance of all other  COVID-19 protocols.

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!