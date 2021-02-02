Corps member, one other docked over alleged love scam

Kindly Share This Story:

A serving corps member in Kogi, Sam Abiola, and one Adebiyi Sodiq, were on Monday arraigned before a Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin, on separate charges bordering on love scam.

The Ilorin Zonal office of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), arraigned Abiola on one count charge, while four counts were preferred against Sodiq.

The two accused persons pleaded guilty to the charge filed against them.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Adenike Akinpelu fixed Feb. 11, for judgment.

The charge against Abiola reads: “That you, Sam Abiola (Missie Bonie) sometime between July and September 2019, cheated by personation, when you pretended to be one Missie Bonie.

“A white female with gmail account missiebo271@gmail.com, and fraudulently deceived one Rick with phone number +19287060683, to send $550 to you through gift card, after you made him believe you were in love with him.

“Thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 321 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 324 of the same law.”

For Sodiq, count three of the charge reads: “That you, Adebiyi Sodiq, (Alias: Maria Monica sometime in the month of August 2020, cheated by personation via your email address terrellwhite856@gmail.com.

“On one Manny via his phone number, by portraying yourself as a white female named Maria and induced him to send you his Cash App.

“A representation you knew to be false, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 324 of the Penal Code and punishable under the same section of the law”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

