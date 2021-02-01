CDS, Service Chiefs in operational visit to Maiduguri

Kindly Share This Story:

By Kingsley Omonobi

In line with his promise to hit the ground running in efforts at tackling Boko Haram and other security challenges, new Chief of Defence Staff (CDS),Maj Gen. Lucky Irabor, on Sunday paid his first operational visit to the Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri.

The CDS was accompanied by the Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Oladayo Amao and the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo.

The military high command was received by Maj.-Gen. Farouq Yahaya, Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Abdul Khalifa, the General Officer Commanding, 7 Division of the Nigerian Army and other principal staff officers of the Military Command and Control Centre at the Headquarters of the Air Task Force.

Speaking during the visit, the GOC 7 division Maj Gen Abdul Khalifa said the CDS would be holding meeting with the Service Chiefs, Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Chiefs of Training and Operations from the Defence Headquarters, Army, Navy, Air Force and other field commanders, where they would be briefed on recent operations in the theatre.

Gen Khalifa said that the service chiefs are also scheduled to pay courtesy visits to the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Umar Ibn-Garbai and Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno.

