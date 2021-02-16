BSN translates Holy Bible in Igala, Okun languages

Kindly Share This Story:

The Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) on Tuesday unveiled the translated versions of the Holy Bible in Igala and the New Testament in Okun languages.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that both languages are spoken by indigenes of Kogi.

Dr Dare Ajiboye, General Secretary/CEO, BSN, said the organisation was a not for profit making but vested with the work of making the word of God affordable and available to many.

” We do this through bible translation, publishing, distribution, programes and funding.

“We are a member of the United Bible Societies, a world fellowship of 146 National Bible Societies across 200 countries and territories.

“We are irrevocably committed to breaking any known barrier that makes the bible inaccessible to people,” Ajiboye said.

He said that for ease of access to the bible, BSN had the proclaimers, audio bible device in different Nigerian languages for those who could not read nor understand English.

The CEO said that BSN had also made available braille bible for those with visual impairment and Nigerian sign language for the deaf.

“This is in pursuance of our mission to meet the scriptural needs of every Nigerian and to help them interact with the Word of God.

” So far, we have the full bible in 26 Nigerian languages, while revision/translation is ongoing in

10 Nigerian languages.

“It costs us a minimum of N72 million to complete a project, if completed in 12 years,” Ajiboye said.

The CEO said that the Okun New Testament would be dedicated on Feb. 27, at the Atiku Square, Ayetoro in Kogi, while the Igala Bible would be dedicated on March 13, at the Chapel of Resurrection, Kogi State University, Ayingba.

He said that the Okun New Testament translation had become the fastest new testament translation with a record of four years and three months, while the Igala Bible was completed within 11 years.

“The Old Testament of Okun is in its advanced stage of completion,” Ajiboye added. (NAN)

