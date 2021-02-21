Britain counts more than 120,000 Covid-19 fatalities

Kindly Share This Story:

More than 120 000 people in Britain have died from or with Covid-19, official government figures released on Saturday show.

The figure represents those who tested positive for the virus in the four weeks before they died.

According to the – less regularly updated – number of people with Covid-19 on their death certificate, there were already almost 130,000 deaths by February 5. This makes the Britain one of the hardest hit countries in Europe by the pandemic.

The country is however continuing to make rapid progress with vaccinations: more than 17 million people have now received their first vaccine dose, which is almost one in three adults.

