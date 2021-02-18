Breaking: Gunmen kill Policeman, flee with rifle in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME, WARRI

A Mobile Policeman has been shot dead by unknown gunmen at Edjeba part of Uvwie local government area and his rifle taken away by the killers.

The Delta state Police spokesperson, Superintendent of Police, SP, Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the ugly incident, saying she was still trying to get details on it.

Meantime, eyewitnesses said the Mobile Policeman was on guard duty in the area before he was killed. “ It is like he was guarding business premises here before he was killed. “, an eye witness said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

