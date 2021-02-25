Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Breaking: Buhari in closed-door meeting with Malami, EFCC’s Bawa

On 2:31 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Buhari and Bawa (Photo from NAN)

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently in closed-door meeting with the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and the new Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Malami joined the meeting shortly after it started between the president and the new EFCC boss.

The agenda of the meeting is yet to be confirmed as at the time of filing this report.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: 549 Kebbi entrepreneurs to receive N2bn FG loan ― Malami

Recall that the Senate confirmed Bawa’s appointment as new EFCC chairman, Thursday, during its plenary.

Details coming…

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!