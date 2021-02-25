Breaking: Buhari in closed-door meeting with Malami, EFCC’s Bawa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently in closed-door meeting with the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and the new Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa.

Malami joined the meeting shortly after it started between the president and the new EFCC boss.

The agenda of the meeting is yet to be confirmed as at the time of filing this report.

Recall that the Senate confirmed Bawa’s appointment as new EFCC chairman, Thursday, during its plenary.

Details coming…

Vanguard News Nigeria

