Breaking: Buhari in closed-door meeting with Malami, EFCC’s Bawa

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru
PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently in closed-door meeting with the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and the new Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa.
Malami joined the meeting shortly after it started between the president and the new EFCC boss.
The agenda of the meeting is yet to be confirmed as at the time of filing this report.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: 549 Kebbi entrepreneurs to receive N2bn FG loan ― Malami
Recall that the Senate confirmed Bawa’s appointment as new EFCC chairman, Thursday, during its plenary.
Details coming…