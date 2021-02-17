Boko Haram attacks two Borno LGs, scores feared dead

Kindly Share This Story:

BY NDAHI MARAMA, MAIDUGURI

Barely two days when armed members of Boko Haram sect invaded Egiri, Zira I & II communities of Biu Local Government Area which led to the destruction of over hundred residential buildings, another set of coordinated attacks took place on Tuesday night in Marte and Gubio Local Government Areas of Borno state.

Sources told our Correspondent that in Gubio, the insurgents stormed one of the Vigilante/Hunters Checkpoint and opened fire leaving one of the hunters dead with others sustained gunshot wounds before they were repelled by military troops.

In Marte, a reliable Sources said the armed insurgents dislodged a military base before invading New Marte Community brandishing weapons and shooting sporadically as residents scamper for safety.

The Source, however, said scores of insurgents were killed with casualties from the side of security operatives.

Although, due to lack of telecommunication network in Marte, the number of casualties from both sides of security operatives and the insurgents is not ascertained, as Sources said, the insurgents have taken over control of the town since yesterday (Tuesday) up to Wednesday noon before troops were reinforced to repel the attackers.

Member Borno State House of Assembly, Marte constituency, Hon. Engineer Mohammed Gambomi confirmed the attack on Marte town.

He told our Correspondent that he received a distress call that Boko Haram sect invaded Marte, but did not have details on the number of casualties, only that some few residential houses were touched during the encounter.

His words; ” Yes there was an attack by suspected members of Boko Haram on Marte Community yesterday. But from the reports I got, civilians are safe”. Gambomi said.

On Gubio attack, a senior Political Office Holder from Gubio who did not want his name mentioned also confirmed the latest Boko haram invasion and killing of one vigilante/hunter in the town on Tuesday.

