Be responsive to positive change –Group charges Nigerians

By Evelyn Usman

A group under the auspices of Socio-Economic Transformers, SET has called on Nigerians to be responsive to positive change in the areas of local production and manufacturing, as well as effective policies and strategies, geared towards restoring the country to its past glory.

Founder of SET, Sorochi Ugorji, who made the call , lamented that Nigeria had been riddled on all fronts with what he described as intractable problems that had punctured the enthusiasm of most Nigerians, a situation he noted, forced many Nigerians, especially youths to migrate to other countries of the globe.

He said: “ So many of our young people in a country blessed with one of the youngest populations in the world have become hopeless and see immigration to foreign lands like Canada and even worse still, suicide, as their only exit card out of a seemingly hopeless situation that parades no jobs for the youths, decrepit infrastructure, inadequate housing, bad quality education, poor healthcare , high cost of doing business and numerous unfriendly and stiff regulations. The list is endless.

“Without urgent, robust and ruthless implementation of effectual strategies, sustainable projects, policies and practices in the socio-economic sector of Nigeria, we may go from bad to worse, thereby spelling doom for the youthful population, invariably, propagating the already vicious cycle. More so, global calls-to-action and joint development agendas such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN-SDGs) geared towards ending extreme poverty by 2030 may only be wishful thinking”.

He disclosed that SET was borne out of a yearning desire to see a new wave and new order across Nigeria and the Africa continent, as it sought to serve as a vehicle to a sustainable development in Nigeria and Africa through social impact measurement, corporate citizenship, capacity building and provision of advisory services, geared towards transforming private and public sector policies and practices culminating in positive socio-economic outcomes for the Nigerian and African citizenry.

He said: “As a social enterprise that specializes in measuring social impact in the social space by proffering solutions in the socio-economic sector, with the sole aim of fostering and facilitating impactful innovations, birthing great businesses, enhancing sustainable organizations, corporate citizenship, employment opportunities and socio-economic growth across Nigeria, Africa and the world at large, SET, is poised to lead the change with innovative ideas, projects, processes, policies and practices in the public and private sectors with a positive direct bearing on society through our professional services such as : Social Impact Measurement: Ratings, standardization, evaluations and approvals among others.

“It is never too late to arise to take up responsibilities and change the way we do things in our various spheres of the society through innovation, creativity, local production and manufacturing, crafting effective policies and strategies, and striking partnerships. It is more urgent than ever before to restore Nigeria to its past glory through our selfless corporate responsibility and corporate citizenship”.

