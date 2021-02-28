APC registration exercise: Jaro Egbo revalidates membership in Delta

Kindly Share This Story:

…says the party stands a better chance in 2023

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

LEADER of Hivoltage, a pressure group within the Delta State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Olorogun Jaro Egbo, Saturday revalidated his membership of the party in the ongoing Revalidation and Registration Exercise of the party.

Egbo and his wife, Lady Vivian registered

at his hometown, Uduere, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the State. Speaking with newsmen moments after his Registration, he expressed joy in the peaceful process of reconciliation the party has embarked on in the state.

He said the APC would be a party to beat in future elections in the State when the exercise is completed.

Egbo said: “With this revalidation exercise the party is going to wax strong because members of National Assembly, former Governors and Governors are decamping from their party to join us because they know that 2023 is for APC.

“Despite all our challenges, we are moving on and I will enjoin all our leaders to support the registration fully so that we can take the party which is the greatest party in Nigeria to the next level.

“In 2019, I as a person was a victim of that division. I won the House of Assembly election but lost at the Supreme Court on the ground that we do not have a candidate.

“We have learnt our lessons from that scenario and now that our leaders have decided to reconcile, is better for us all because united we stand, divided we fall. We are determined to ensure that our votes this time carry the day because we want to win all positions in Delta from the presidency to the local government.

“Our chances are better off now compared to 2019 and I am using this medium to call on all APC members and others who are intending to join the party to come and register”.

