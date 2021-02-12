Kindly Share This Story:

Members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Orumba North Local Government Area, yesterday thrown into pandemonium as the party’s membership registration turned violent in the Local Government Area.

It was alleged that thugs attacked Members of the Registration and Revalidation Committee for Orumba North Local Government and injured the APC Local Government Youth Leader and Member of Orumba North Supervisory Committee, Mr Ejike Kanu.

Mr Chukwudi Kanu was alleged to have masterminded the disruption. An eye witness noted that violence erupted in Ajalli when some thugs stormed the distribution centre in the presence of the State Caretaker Chairman Chief Basil Ejidike and National Registration Committee Members, who came to know why the materials are yet to get to the polling units, attacked Mr Ejike Kanu who has for the past two days refused to be compromised or allow the materials to be diverted.

As a Member of the Committee, Ejike Kanu said they were instructed not to allow anybody take control of the Materials.

Our source said the State Caretaker Chairman and Members of the National Registration Committee were not left out as thugs manhandled them in their bid to stop them from destroying the Materials and attacking Ejike Kanu.

As at the time of filling this report, Ejike Kanu has been rushed to an undisclosed hospital, where he is receiving medical treatment.

Our Source in Anambra had it in good authority that Registration Material for Oyi Local Government is still with the Registration committee because of fear of violence and attack, while that of Ogbaru Local Government is still at the Atani Police Station and has not been distributed at this time.

Onitsha North is yet to receive their materials as some thugs have sworn to disrupt the exercise if the materials are not handed over to them.

