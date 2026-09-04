‘Wealth Must Be Protected’ — Sanusi urges Muslims to embrace ethical investments

By Hadiza Yusuf

KANO — The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has urged Muslims to diversify and protect their wealth through ethical and Sharia-compliant financial products.

Sanusi made the call on Thursday at the launch of Afrinvest’s Ethical Wealth Solutions and Stakeholders Session in Kano.

The Emir said the availability of Islamic financial products would help address concerns that had kept some Muslims away from conventional banking and other financial services.

He urged Muslims to explore banking, insurance and investment opportunities that comply with Islamic principles, stressing the need for effective wealth management and protection.

Sanusi also encouraged traders to embrace insurance, particularly in view of the frequent fire incidents recorded in markets across the country.

“These past few years, we have heard of infernos in markets. It is a natural occurrence. Today it is your neighbour, tomorrow it may be you,” he said.

“We encourage traders to take up insurance to prevent the loss. When you have a fire, it should not be the end of your business or make you go bankrupt,” the Emir added.

Speaking at the event, Group Managing Director of Afrinvest West Africa, Ike Chioke, said the company’s expansion in Kano was built around trust, long-term relationships and providing residents with access to diverse investment opportunities.

“The key message here is one of trust and relationship. Afrinvest is a trusted institution. We have been around for 30 years and have built a business based on reputation, relationships and trust,” Chioke said.

He disclosed that the Afrinvest Foundation had established a 35-seater Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centre at the Emir’s Palace.

According to him, the centre is equipped with a 15-kilowatt solar power system and internet connectivity to provide young people with access to digital education and learning opportunities.

Chioke said the facility would also enable users to access digital resources, including materials from major libraries around the world.

He added that the Emir’s Palace has a collection of more than 300,000 books, many of which have been digitised, providing access to materials on Kano’s history and culture.

On Afrinvest’s investment products, Chioke highlighted the company’s Sharia-compliant offerings, including the Afrinvest Halal Fund and ethical stocks available through its digital investment platform.

He said the Afrinvest Halal Fund was managed under the supervision of a committee of experts to ensure compliance with Islamic principles.

“Afrinvest is not just a financial advisory firm that sells all manners of financial products and services. We also have Sharia-compliant investment products for Islamic faithful clients,” Chioke said.

He explained that customers could use the Afrinvestor app to invest in ethical stocks listed on the Nigerian Exchange, as well as access federal savings bonds, commercial papers and treasury bills.

The session provided a platform for stakeholders to discuss ethical investing, wealth preservation and financial inclusion, particularly among Muslims seeking financial products that align with Islamic principles.