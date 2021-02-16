Anambra APC wants N200m for membership registration

Kindly Share This Story:

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State branch of All Progressives Congress, APC, has said that it requires about N200 million to conclude the ongoing membership registration and revalidation in the state.

State chairman of the party, Chief Basil Ejidike, who addressed reporters in Awka said although the party had received about N40 millions from governors David Umahi of Ebonyi State and Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, the party still needed more money to effectively carry out the exercise.

Ejidike explained that the N40 million so far received from the two governors had been distributed, adding that the money was used to fund the political wards, units and committees involved in the registration.

He said that because of the importance attached to the registration, APC had distributed N50, 000 to each of the 326 political wards and N100,000 to each of the 21 local government areas of the state .

“For the party to have a successful and seamless registration and revalidation exercise in Anambra State, the party needs N200 million. We, therefore, need more money from our stakeholders to meet our target of mobilizing people for registration” he said.

According to him, the leadership of the party had decided to hold stakeholders meeting in order to strategize on how to raise more money for the registration.

He described the registration and revalidation as critical to Anambra State, insisting that the leadership of the party would leave nothing to chance to ensure the success of the exercise in the state.

Ejidike added that the Anambra APC was seriously working towards free and transparent registration and called on Anambra people to register with the party because it was an opportunity to join a national party.

“The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, governing the state has deceived the people for long and it is time to face the truth,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

